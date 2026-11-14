📅 Farm Transition Planning Series in Orange County

Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a two-part Farm Transition Planning series at the Orange County Public Safety Building, 11282 Government Ctr Dr, Orange, VA 22960.

Sessions are on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 and Wednesday, February 3, 2027, both starting at 6:00 p.m. You can attend just December, or both dates.

The program helps farm families think through how to pass on the farm, handle property, and start or refine a formal transition or estate plan. Dinner is included each night, and you’ll get printed materials to take home.

The December session covers the first steps in planning a farm transition. The February session goes deeper, answering questions and laying out next steps for the future of your operation.

The featured speaker is Jennifer Friedel, Director of the Land Use-Value Assessment Program and a lawyer who works with succession and estate planning.

Costs:

December only: $25 single, $40 for two people

single, for two people Both sessions: $50 single, $80 for two people

To register, you can scan the QR code or use the registration link listed on the flyer.

For disability-related accommodations, contact the Orange County Extension Office at 540-672-1361 (TDD 800-828-1120), 8 a.m.–5 p.m., at least 5 days before the event.