The Orange County Economic Development Corporation is sharing a weekly Friday update called “THE FRIDAY FRUIT” to highlight local business and community partners and urge residents to shop, eat, buy, and live local. Featured partners include the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, Vidor Chamber of Commerce, Bridge City Chamber, the City of Orange, City of Pinehurst, City of West Orange, City of Vidor, City of Bridge City, Orangefield Independent School District, Lamar State College Orange, Lamar State College–Port Arthur SBDC, Cove Marina & Boat Storage, VFW Post 2775 – Orange TX – All American Post, Orange Lions Club, Orange County Special Angels Rodeo, Gulf Coast Resort – ATV Park & Beach, The Silver Fox, Brick And Barley, Rustic Rose & Co, and Legacy Industrial and Aerospace Services, LLC.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County Economic Development Corporation