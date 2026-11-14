📢 New “Find Your Winter Escape” ideas in Orange County

Orange County Tourism & Film has launched a new “Find Your Winter Escape” campaign to draw winter visitors from New York City.

A 30-second “Close Enough to Be Cozy” commercial shows snowy trails, a spa visit, and friends relaxing by the fire, contrasting Orange County with cold city scenes.

The new webpage at pickocny.com/winter highlights:

Ice skating, skiing, and snow tubing

Local favorite hikes

Dining spots

spots Shopping, from artisan shops and antiques to Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Orange County is about one hour from New York City and offers outdoor fun, history, craft food and drink, and small-town charm.

You can also visit www.pickocny.com to see attractions, lodging, events, film resources, and download a free 66-page travel guide for planning a trip.