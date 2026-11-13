undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orange County
Orange County names new transportation director
4 days ago
Orange County has named Sarah Williamson as the permanent transportation director. She has more than 20 years of public service experience and has led major operational changes, including the department’s first multi-year Capital Improvement Program. More information: https://t.co/MsLe6ErSvW
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County, North Carolina (county government)
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.