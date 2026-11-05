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Orange County

Foster Parent Info Session on Nov. 16

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udO89_1GpeLywu00

Orange County is holding a Foster Parent Orientation & Information Session on Nov. 16 at 6:00 PM at the Orange County Dept. of Social Services in Hillsborough for people interested in fostering a child in the community. Single adults, married couples, retired people, and those who rent or own their homes may qualify to be foster parents. More information: https://t.co/N73qIBo8Cq

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County NC Gov

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