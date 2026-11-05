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Hillsborough
Community Repair Café in Hillsborough Nov. 14
6 days ago
A community Repair Café will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough. Residents can bring broken items and work with skilled volunteer repair coaches to fix them. To register or volunteer, visit this link.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County NC Gov
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