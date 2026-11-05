Orange County seeks new foster families

Orange County needs more foster families and will hold a Foster Parent Orientation and Information Session on November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Orange County Dept. of Social Services, 113 Mayo Street, Hillsborough, NC. People who are single, married, retired, widowed, divorced, renting, owning a home, or raising a family may be able to become foster parents. To RSVP, contact Courtney Byrd at 919-245-2708 or email beafosterparent@orangecountync.gov by November 15, 2026. Learn more: https://www.orangecountync.gov/423/Foster-Care

This content is adapted from materials provided by OCNCGov