Repair Café in Hillsborough on Nov. 14

A community Repair Café will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1–5 p.m. at 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough. Residents can bring broken items such as clothing that needs mending, damaged electronics, furniture, jewelry, and small appliances to work on them with skilled volunteer repair coaches. To register, volunteer, or support the event, visit repaircafenc.org.

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