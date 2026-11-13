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Orange County
Parks employee honored for 20 years of service
9 days ago
Orange County Government is honoring Jennifer Smith from its Parks and Recreation team for 20 years of service. She started as a Recreation Leader and now serves as a Parks Service Specialist II, and was part of the team that helped design the Eco Education Center at Magnolia Park, which opened in August 2022.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County, Florida Government
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