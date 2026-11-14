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Santa Ana
Therapy dog visit at John Wayne Airport Nov. 15
4 days ago
Travelers at John Wayne Airport can meet Lava, an AirPAWS therapy dog, on Sunday, November 15 from 8:00–10:00 a.m. just past TSA security. Passengers are welcome to stop, say hello, and spend a few minutes with the gentle husky to ease travel stress before their flight.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange County Animal Allies
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