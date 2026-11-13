📢 Juvenile justice town hall brings community voices together

The Office of State Attorney Monique Worrell recently hosted another Missing Middle Juvenile Justice Town Hall at the Orange County Multicultural Center in Orange County, FL.

This town hall is part of the Missing Middle Juvenile Justice Initiative, which brings together community members, legislators, educators, families, and justice system stakeholders. The goal is to look closely at gaps in Florida’s juvenile justice system and explore solutions that better support young people while still promoting accountability and public safety.

State Attorney Monique Worrell emphasized that building a better system for youth requires listening to the people and communities most affected.

The State Attorney’s Office serves Orange and Osceola counties and remains committed to keeping Orlando and the surrounding area safe and vibrant.

For questions from the media, you can email PIO@sao9.org. For media records requests, use mediarecordsrequest@sao9.org. For specific inquiries about State Attorney Worrell, contact BJaber@sao9.org and SMuchard@sao9.org.