Beach lightning and high surf in Orange County

The National Weather Service warns of cloud to ground lightning at Orange County Coastal and San Diego County Coastal beaches this morning. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 8 AM PST for beach lightning as a band of storms moves ashore.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Sunday with large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet and sets up to 8 to 9 feet at west facing beaches. There is a high rip current risk, dangerous swimming and surfing, and a chance of localized beach erosion and overflow into parking lots and boardwalks, especially with tides near 7 feet. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water and people at the beach should move indoors during lightning.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®