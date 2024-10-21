Culturephile: Kids Acting Out

Photograph by Scott Smeltzer

During the last 10 years, Trevour has built a multifaceted program centering around a core idea: “the play and the pause.” To Trevour, the phrase means allowing kids to engage in play-centered, community-building activities while also learning how to regulate their emotions. At the Thoughtful Theater, students ages 4 through 12 can learn about acting, improvisation, theater technical work, and singing while also practicing mindfulness, coping mechanisms, social skills, and self-esteem. The students meet weekly at Newport Elementary School and Our Lady Queen of Angels School to learn these skills, participate in community-service opportunities, and—most importantly—have fun.

How did you come up with the idea for the Thoughtful Theater?

I taught music publicly, and I had a degree in theater. I was also starting to study mindfulness and yoga, and all of those came together. During one of my theater classes, the kids were all riled up, and I had them lay in the Savasana. That was the first time I ever incorporated any kind of mindfulness into a theater class. It was really effective. With all this competitive push, we need mindfulness and coping tools. I’m going to make room for that emotional investigation to happen for kids. Theater is a presence, but it’s about being introspective, and it’s about letting theater help us understand ourselves and accept ourselves more.

How do you combine the two concepts in your classes?

Our biggest thing is we do candy meditation. It’s something that kids can latch onto more easily than taking a breath. They take an M&M, and the big rule is, you don’t chew it. You just let it melt in your mouth. The M&M stands for Mindful Minutes. They’re doing a mindfulness activity without really even knowing it. The idea is just to keep focus on that one thing. Then they finish, and we do a diction exercise, and I tell them, “Taste your words like they’re dipped in chocolate.”

What benefits do the students gain from the program?

This program meets kids right where they are. If anything feels uncomfortable for them, I tell them, “Take as much time as you need.” There’s something for everyone, and if there’s anything that’s not for them, they’re not pressured to do it. It’s organized, and it’s got a good pace, so kids don’t get bored, but it’s also flexible, depending on what kind of personality the students are bringing into the room. Even if they don’t want to go on to study theater or mindfulness, it’s created in such a way that you’re having a great time when you’re there. My emphasis is to send these kids out into the world just loving who they are and feeling whole and complete.

How has the Thoughtful Theater grown over the last decade?

It just keeps growing year after year. I thought after COVID-19 I would have no chance. The program got stronger. I think a lot of it had to do with people coming out of that, recognizing that maybe we should spend a little more of our resources on mental health options for our kids. The growth I’ve seen is a testament to how the community is responding to that. I have some legacy families—all of their kids have done the program. The fact that it’s spawning generations seems to me like this community sees the value in this.