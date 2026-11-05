🛒 Orange City, IA Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

Orange City’s grocery scene is hiring, with flexible part-time roles that keep you moving and talking with neighbors all shift long.

Below are several customer-facing jobs at Hy-Vee in Orange City, IA that are open right now.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Orange City, IA

Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Work the front lines of the store by ringing up customers and keeping shelves full and tidy. This is a good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind late or weekend hours, and want a mix of cashier and stocking work.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Orange City, IA

Type: Part-time (must be 18+ )

(must be ) Salary: Not listed

Help in the meat and seafood department by wrapping, trimming, weighing, and stocking products while helping customers at the counter. Expect a cool, fast-paced environment and some heavy lifting, plus hands-on work with equipment like slicers and grinders.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.