🏥 Orange City, IA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Orange City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like hands-on patient care or behind-the-counter pharmacy work. Here are a couple of strong local picks hiring now.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Location: Orange Area Outpatient Pharmacy, Orange City, IA

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Pay: $17.10–$21.96/hour (no bonus)

(no bonus) Hours: Mon–Thu 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. , Fri 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Mon–Thu , Fri Application window: Anticipated close 12/4/2026

Work in a busy outpatient pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and keep meds moving safely and on time. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of pharmacy or customer service experience, like patient interaction, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, disability, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Orange City Area Health System

Location: Main Campus, 1000 Lincoln Circle SE, Orange City, IA

Type: Full-time (32 hours/week)

Schedule: 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Hospers Lab Clinic Mon & Fri , Medical Clinic Wed , plus triage on Wed and 3–4 Sat mornings/year (8:30–12:00)

8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.; Hospers Lab Clinic , Medical Clinic , plus and License: RN or LPN required

Benefits: IPERS retirement, PTO, health, dental, vision, life insurance, educational opportunities

Split your time between the lab and medical clinic, doing triage calls, patient teaching, and direct support for a primary care provider. Great if you like variety in your week and want a stable role with IPERS and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.