The 220 E. Graves Avenue parking lot and Albertus Way in Orange City are expected to reopen to the public by the end of next week after major upgrades. Work includes a new asphalt parking lot with 20 spaces, paving a portion of Albertus Way, utility upgrades, and stormwater improvements with new drainage inlets, manholes, and culverts, plus landscaping, sod, site restoration, and decorative light poles.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange City, FL – Government