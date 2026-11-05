🏥 Orange City FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Women’s Health & Home Care

Orange City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in women’s health and home care. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep building your career.

Employer: Diana Health

Diana Health Location: Orange City, FL (on AdventHealth hospital campus)

(on AdventHealth hospital campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-scope OB/GYN role with outpatient care plus access to multiple surgery venues. You get a 1:4 call rotation, 2.5 clinic days + 1 surgery day per week, strong CNM and LCSW support, and built-in CME allowance, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Diana Health

Diana Health Location: Orange City, FL (Orlando-area regional hospital)

(Orlando-area regional hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes $7,500 sign-on bonus and relocation stipend

Hospital-based CNM laborist role with full-scope midwifery in clinic plus in-house L&D coverage at a state-of-the-art facility (private delivery and postpartum rooms, Epic EHR). Comes with competitive compensation, 401(k) match, paid time off, paid parental leave, and a professional development budget.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Orange City, FL

Type: Home care / other

Home care / other Pay: $17–$25/hour

Home-care CNA role with flexible schedules and clients of all ages in their own homes. Offers competitive hourly pay, direct deposit, paid orientation and ongoing training, time-and-a-half for overtime and holidays, plus employee recognition programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.