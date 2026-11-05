Orange City Council meeting set for Nov. 10

The next Orange City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the City Council Chambers, 201 N. Holly Ave. The agenda includes public hearings on Ordinance No. 703 (changes to subdivision plat and development permit rules) and Ordinance No. 704 (stricter animal cruelty and abandonment rules), plus Resolution No. 461-26 (budget change for the Blue Spring CRA Septic-to-Sewer Conversion Project) and Resolution No. 464-26 (a possible temporary stop on new large data center and large-load facility applications). The council will also consider support for the Orange City Blue Spring Manatee Festival at Valentine Park, discuss historic banners along North Leavitt Avenue near the Thompson Bungalow, and honor third-quarter Curb Appeal winners and fourth-quarter Good Citizenship Award recipients. View the full agenda: https://tinyurl.com/546vr7bs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange City, FL – Government