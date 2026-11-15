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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Orange, CA This Week
There are some nice free items around Orange right now, from furniture to books and even a laptop. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.
Curb Alert: Patterned Sofa with Ottoman – Free
Item: Patterned sofa with matching ottoman
Condition: Pretty old, from a non‑smoking household with dogs
Location: On the curb at 490 South Loretta Dr., Orange, CA (near Yorba Prospect area)
Source: Nextdoor
The owner is planning a large pickup, but for now this sofa and ottoman are free on the curb. Good if you need extra seating and don’t mind an older piece from a pet home.
Free 2020 Apple MacBook
Item: Apple MacBook (2020)
Condition: Gently used; owner upgraded to a new MacBook
Location: El Patio, Orange, CA (exact address by arrangement)
Source: Nextdoor
The poster just upgraded and wants this 2020 MacBook to go to someone who can really use it instead of letting it sit. To be considered, they ask that you text them with your location for a quick response.
Contact: Text +1 (828) 360-2192 with your location if you’re interested.
Mystery & Vampire Paperbacks by Women Writers – Free
Item: Mystery and vampire novels (paperbacks) by women writers
Authors mentioned: Anna Windsor, Janet Evanovich, Molly Harper, Elizabeth Lowell, Tanya Huff, Lisa Jackson
Condition: Excellent condition, adult reading
Pickup: Daytime pickup in Orange, by appointment, before 3 p.m.
Location: Orange Park Acres, Orange, CA (exact spot shared after you arrange)
Source: Nextdoor
You can take any titles you like or grab them all. Great if you enjoy mystery or paranormal stories. The poster also notes they have other books and Christmas items for sale, but the listed paperbacks are free.
Free items in Orange tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.