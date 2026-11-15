There are some nice free items around Orange right now, from furniture to books and even a laptop. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Item: Patterned sofa with matching ottoman

Condition: Pretty old, from a non‑smoking household with dogs

Location: On the curb at 490 South Loretta Dr., Orange, CA (near Yorba Prospect area)

Source: Nextdoor

The owner is planning a large pickup, but for now this sofa and ottoman are free on the curb. Good if you need extra seating and don’t mind an older piece from a pet home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Apple MacBook (2020)

Condition: Gently used; owner upgraded to a new MacBook

Location: El Patio, Orange, CA (exact address by arrangement)

Source: Nextdoor

The poster just upgraded and wants this 2020 MacBook to go to someone who can really use it instead of letting it sit. To be considered, they ask that you text them with your location for a quick response.

Contact: Text +1 (828) 360-2192 with your location if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Mystery and vampire novels (paperbacks) by women writers

Authors mentioned: Anna Windsor, Janet Evanovich, Molly Harper, Elizabeth Lowell, Tanya Huff, Lisa Jackson

Condition: Excellent condition, adult reading

Pickup: Daytime pickup in Orange, by appointment, before 3 p.m.

Location: Orange Park Acres, Orange, CA (exact spot shared after you arrange)

Source: Nextdoor

You can take any titles you like or grab them all. Great if you enjoy mystery or paranormal stories. The poster also notes they have other books and Christmas items for sale, but the listed paperbacks are free.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Orange tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.