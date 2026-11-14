Orange’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to data-driven leadership. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Orange, CA.

Employer: SCA Health (part of Optum)

SCA Health (part of Optum) Location: Orange, CA – LaVeta Surgical Center

– LaVeta Surgical Center Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour

Support surgeons and clinical staff in a fast-paced surgical setting. You’ll prep exam rooms, take vitals, help with minor procedures and imaging, handle scheduling, and support pre-op and post-op patient education.

Employer: CalOptima Health

Location: Orange, CA (Partial telework – must live in CA; at least 2 days/week in office)

(Partial telework – must live in CA; at least 2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $99,902 – $159,843 per year ($48.03 – $76.85/hr), Pay Grade 314

($48.03 – $76.85/hr), Pay Grade 314 First review deadline: November 25, 2026 – 9:00 PM (PST)

Lead CalOptima’s provider and hospital quality incentive and pay‑for‑value programs. Great fit if you have a healthcare or public health background, 5+ years in quality/value-based care, and 3+ years leading teams, and want a role that blends analytics, strategy, and community impact.

Employer: Providence – St. Joseph Hospital of Orange

Location: 1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA

Type: Full-time, Evening shift, On-site

Pay Range: $51.76 – $80.34 per hour

Work as a CLS in a busy clinical lab, performing and overseeing a range of tests while serving as a resource for senior lab assistants. Requires a Bachelor’s in Science and a California CLS license; strong benefits and a large, mission-driven health system behind you.

Employer: Bestica Inc.

Location: Orange, CA

Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks), 40 hrs/week, 10‑hour night shifts

Pay: $2,500 per week

Short-term travel CLS role focused on the blood bank in a trauma setting. You’ll need 2+ years CLS experience, 2+ years blood bank, prior travel and trauma-level experience, Epic, BLS, and ASCP (CA) with blood bank certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.