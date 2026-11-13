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Orange
Adult ukulele sessions at Orange Public Library
9 days ago
Adults ages 16+ can join ukulele sessions at the Community Room (Orange Public Library & History Center) on Saturday, November 21 with a Beginner Session from 10:30 am–11:00 am and an All Levels session from 11:00 am–12:30 pm; bring your own ukulele or check one out with your library card. To place a hold on a ukulele kit, visit bit.ly/OPL_UkesforEveryone or call the Adult Reference Desk at (714) 288-2410.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Orange Public Library
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