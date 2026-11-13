Orange is hot right now for senior leaders in infrastructure and healthcare development. If you’ve got deep project experience and like shaping big, complex work, these are worth a look.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Orange, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $240,000/year

Lead highway and roadway projects from budgeting through closeout, with full P&L responsibility and a team of managers under you. Great fit if you’re a civil engineer with 8+ years in transportation, want hybrid work, and like owning client relationships and business development.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Orange, CA (Hybrid, National Projects)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $230,000/year

High-impact role advising public and private owners on major water, wastewater, and resiliency projects using design-build, CMAR, P3, and more. Ideal if you have 10+ years multi-discipline construction experience, enjoy executive-level client work, and want to influence big infrastructure programs across the country.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Orange, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $260,000/year + performance bonus

Lead and grow a healthcare-focused practice, from multi-acre hospital campuses to medical office buildings, while mentoring a team and driving business development. Best for a CA Licensed Civil Engineer with 15+ years in healthcare projects and strong HCAi/OSHPD and Behavioral Health/DHCS experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.