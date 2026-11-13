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🔧 Orange, CA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Orange is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now in Orange, CA.
Service Wash - Orange (Auto Dealership)
- Employer: Danny’s Detail
- Location: Orange, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work full time at a reputable auto dealership as a service washer with a family-owned company that’s been around 25+ years. Great if you’re energetic, can move fast, and want immediate openings with no experience required (it’s a plus, not a must).
House Cleaner (Contractor) – $25–$30/hr + Bonuses
- Employer: ShineLink Cleaning
- Location: Jobs across Orange County & Inland Empire (work on-site)
- Type: Contractor (Full-time or Part-time, you set your schedule)
- Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour + tips, bonuses, and raises
Clean homes and small businesses with a flexible schedule you control. You’ll need 1–2 years of cleaning experience, your own car and supplies, and a smartphone, and you keep 100% of your tips while ShineLink handles the clients and scheduling.
Groundskeeper – FT Day Shift (UCI Health)
- Employer: UCI Health
- Location: Orange, CA – Medical Center (Grounds – Orange)
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift
- Salary: $26.64–$35.14 per hour
Keep the UCI Health campus looking sharp by mowing, edging, trimming, and caring for tools and equipment. This role fits someone with 1+ year of grounds or gardening experience, a valid CA driver’s license, and the ability to work overtime, evenings, weekends, and holidays when needed.
Gardener – Landscape Maintenance
- Employer: Stay Green Inc.
- Location: Orange, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.90–$18.50 per hour
Hands-on gardening role doing lawn care, fertilizing, weeding, and plant care, with training on pruning and horticulture skills. Great for someone bilingual (English/Spanish) with 1 year of gardening experience who can lift and push up to 50 lbs and wants to grow in professional landscaping.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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