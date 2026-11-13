Orange is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now in Orange, CA.

Employer: Danny’s Detail

Danny’s Detail Location: Orange, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work full time at a reputable auto dealership as a service washer with a family-owned company that’s been around 25+ years. Great if you’re energetic, can move fast, and want immediate openings with no experience required (it’s a plus, not a must).

Employer: ShineLink Cleaning

Location: Jobs across Orange County & Inland Empire (work on-site)

Jobs across (work on-site) Type: Contractor ( Full-time or Part-time , you set your schedule)

Contractor ( , you set your schedule) Salary: $25.00–$30.00 per hour + tips, bonuses, and raises

Clean homes and small businesses with a flexible schedule you control. You’ll need 1–2 years of cleaning experience, your own car and supplies, and a smartphone, and you keep 100% of your tips while ShineLink handles the clients and scheduling.

Employer: UCI Health

Location: Orange, CA – Medical Center (Grounds – Orange)

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: $26.64–$35.14 per hour

Keep the UCI Health campus looking sharp by mowing, edging, trimming, and caring for tools and equipment. This role fits someone with 1+ year of grounds or gardening experience, a valid CA driver’s license, and the ability to work overtime, evenings, weekends, and holidays when needed.

Employer: Stay Green Inc.

Location: Orange, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.90–$18.50 per hour

Hands-on gardening role doing lawn care, fertilizing, weeding, and plant care, with training on pruning and horticulture skills. Great for someone bilingual (English/Spanish) with 1 year of gardening experience who can lift and push up to 50 lbs and wants to grow in professional landscaping.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.