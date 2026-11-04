💰 Orange, CA Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Orange has some solid finance and tax roles right now, from corporate leadership to hands-on tax advising. If you’re numbers-minded and like helping people with money decisions, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aptiv (WI)

Aptiv (WI) Location: Orange, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $145,000 + up to 15% annual incentive

Lead the finances for Aptiv’s Orange facility, owning everything from month-end close to internal controls and audit readiness. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in accounting, manufacturing experience, and want to manage a team while shaping financial strategy at a global tech company.

Employer: SonicJobs recruiting for Intuit (TurboTax)

SonicJobs recruiting for Location: Orange, CA (TurboTax retail/flagship site)

(TurboTax retail/flagship site) Type: On-site, year-round

Pay (CA): $32.50 – $36.00 per hour

Work face-to-face with customers as a trusted tax pro, handling everything from simple returns to complex 1040s while building a loyal client base. Great fit if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney or seasoned tax preparer with 3+ years filing 30+ returns per season, and you like community outreach plus strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: SonicJobs recruiting for Intuit (TurboTax)

SonicJobs recruiting for Location: Orange, CA (TurboTax retail/flagship site)

(TurboTax retail/flagship site) Type: On-site, year-round

Pay (CA): $32.50 – $36.00 per hour

Very similar to the Professional Tax Preparer role, but branded as an in-store advisor focused on in-person tax prep, advice, and client education. You’ll be the local “tax face” of TurboTax, grow your own book of business, and use Intuit’s tools and marketing support to keep clients coming back.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.