⚠️ Orange Beach city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ City offices closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11

In observance of Veterans Day, non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Key details:

City offices: Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11

Closed Reopen: Thursday, Nov. 12 with normal hours

with Trash & recycling: No changes – all routes will run as normal

If you need to handle any city business in person, plan to visit before Nov. 11 or on/after Nov. 12. Regular garbage and recycling pickup will continue on its usual schedule.