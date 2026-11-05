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Orange Beach

⚠️ Orange Beach city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

7 days ago
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⚠️ City offices closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11

In observance of Veterans Day, non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Key details:

  • City offices: Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11
  • Reopen: Thursday, Nov. 12 with normal hours
  • Trash & recycling: No changes – all routes will run as normal

If you need to handle any city business in person, plan to visit before Nov. 11 or on/after Nov. 12. Regular garbage and recycling pickup will continue on its usual schedule.

More Info: City offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day • Ora...

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