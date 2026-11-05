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Orange Beach
⚠️ Orange Beach city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
7 days ago
⚠️ City offices closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11
In observance of Veterans Day, non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.
Key details:
- City offices: Closed Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Reopen: Thursday, Nov. 12 with normal hours
- Trash & recycling: No changes – all routes will run as normal
If you need to handle any city business in person, plan to visit before Nov. 11 or on/after Nov. 12. Regular garbage and recycling pickup will continue on its usual schedule.
More Info: City offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day • Ora...
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