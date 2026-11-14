CLEVELAND, OHIO (TheOBR.com) - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans!

THE DAILY BLOVIATION

While I was wrestling with various OBR projects last evening, my wife turned on the news in the next room. There, my ears picked up urgent breaking news sounds and intense anchors reporting on the FAA grounding all aircraft for only the third time in this century. Despite the fact neither I nor any member of my family was scheduled to fly anywhere today, I related hard to the passengers who were stranded at airports, having done a tremendous amount of flying in my consulting days. I came out of this experience hating airplanes and everything attached to them. So, I was happy to be at home with no immediate travel plans.

But the biggest question I had was, “How could this happen?” Well, such a critical and old system as America’s air traffic control is, I assume, an incredible technological challenge to maintain and much less upgrade. The potential effort has daunted several iterations of administrations. When the entire system goes down because of a software upgrade, which is one possible cause, it’s a sure sign of a rickety platform. But there’s a lot we don’t know.

Out in the Watercooler, one member of our community looked at the mess and wrote, "Single point of failure is bad engineering."

Truth. But perhaps an oversimplification. A “software upgrade” could mean replacing two lines of code or two million lines of code. We don’t know what happened, but, regardless, it just goes to show how critical your backups are.

That's one of the things they beat into you in engineering school. Anything that matters gets a backup, and the backup has to actually work when you need it, which means you test it before the day you need it. Nobody gets a prize for a spare tire that's flat.

Which brings me, as these things always do, to a rookie safety from Toledo and the challenge of running a football team, where injuries take out key components on a weekly basis.

In the case of the Browns, Ronnie Hickman started having concussion symptoms after the Saints game, never practiced this week, and was ruled out Friday. So Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, the second-round pick (No. 58 overall), will make his first start in the base defense, alongside Grant Delpit, with Daniel Thomas likely sliding into the third safety job. "E-Man, time to shine," Delpit said Friday. "We've been waiting for it. Listen, he has all the tools, great week of practice. He's around the ball a lot, so I'm really excited for him to basically not come off the field and show what he could do."

Here's why I'm not panicking. The Browns didn't stash this kid on the bench and hope. According to the Chronicle-Telegram's Friday notes, he's officially started three games already and has played about 40 percent of the defensive snaps in the three-safety looks. When Delpit got concussed early against the Ravens, McNeil-Warren played 54 of 57 snaps. Bleacher Report's midseason awards gave him two: Best Backup and Top Second-Half Breakout Candidate, with 42 tackles and a 64.6 passer rating allowed when targeted.

That's a spare tire with air in it. Andrew Berry built redundancy at safety on purpose, and on Sunday we find out if it holds pressure.

Monken knows it. "It's a great opportunity for E-man, and next man up," he said.

McNeil-Warren doesn't have an official interception yet, and it hasn't been for lack of trying. He picked off Geno Smith against the Jets on a free play that got wiped out by Maliek Collins jumping offside. He also had one slip through his hands against Tyler Huntley a week later. He has three pass breakups. "It's coming for sure," he said this week. "God's plan for real, just praying for it to come my way." Generating a turnover seems inevitable for the talented rookie.

The job he's inheriting is more than covering people. Hickman, aka "Rocket," is the guy who lines everybody up from the middle of the field. "Of course, we're going to miss Rocket's communication," Delpit said. "He gets everybody lined up. He's patrolling the middle of the field. So I know he's been in E-Man's ear this week." McNeil-Warren's own plan: "Just try to follow Rocket's footsteps with communication. Make sure everybody's straight, everybody on point so the DBs will be all together and play fast together."

That's the real test. A rookie can run with anybody. Getting eleven grown men set before the snap while the other quarterback is changing the play is a different skill entirely.

Elsewhere in the secondary, depth gets thin fast. Thomas moves up. Donovan McMillon (hip) was limited all week, and Denzel Ward (quad) was limited Friday, but neither got a game designation. If Ward's quad acts up in the second quarter, we'll find out how deep "next man up" really goes.

In football, as in engineering, you have to plan for the worst. The Browns have worried about what happens if certain components are pulled out as they try to build depth all the way down to the practice squad. They’re hoping everything is fine when they boot up on Sunday.

The Texans have a similar challenge. They’ve ruled out five players: DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal), WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), TE Brevin Jordan and LG Keylan Rutledge. Will Anderson Jr., the NFL's sack leader at 9.5, is questionable with an ankle after sitting out Friday. Al-Shaair leads Houston with 67 tackles. Hunter has four sacks.

Houston came into the week tied for the league lead with 29 sacks, including eight last week. Without Hunter, and maybe without Anderson, that pass rush runs through DT Sheldon Rankins (four sacks) and an old friend, Jadeveon Clowney (3.5 in six games). Still dangerous but a lot less scary.

This is the single biggest injury on either list. The Browns' offensive line has been the weak spot all year, Spencer Fano is a rookie left tackle (Monken: there are "no smoke breaks" at that job), and Tytus Howard is the league's most penalized player. Deshaun Watson is in a one-game tryout before the bye. Taking the NFL's sack leader off the field would be the nicest thing anybody's done for Watson in a month.

Houston's own front is banged up: Starting left guard Rutledge is out, and Trent Brown (illness/wrist) and former Brown Wyatt Teller (back/illness) are both questionable. Stroud's been sacked 16 times. If Jared Verse is ever going to get that first sack, a patched-up Texans line on a wet Sunday in Cleveland is a nice place to start.

Back to the airplanes. NFL teams usually travel Saturday, and five teams told The Athletic Friday night their plans hadn't changed. The Texans should be fine. If they're not, it's about 1,300 miles from Houston to Cleveland by bus. They'd have to leave now.

Always have a backup plan.

Have a good one! GO BROWNS!

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THE WATERCOOLER

THE LIFT

Positive news from the world of sports and beyond...

Palm Bay, Florida got somewhere between 16 and 22 inches of rain on Monday alone, and Rick Addante watched the water climb to his shoulders in the street outside his house. Across that street were two neighbors who couldn't get out on their own: Terry, 80 and recovering from open-heart surgery, with water up to his knees inside his living room, and another man in a motorized wheelchair with ALS. Addante waded over, got Terry and his terrified dog Bella up to the highest spot on the lawn, and flagged down the Fish and Wildlife airboats to carry them out, then went back for the next neighbor. "It really was a big team effort of a lot of people from a lot of churches, and neighbors who came together," he told Good News Network. Turns out the best backup plan is a guy across the street who's willing to get wet.

WRAPPING UP

When not feeling smug about being nowhere near an airport, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning. You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled.

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