Welcome to my weekly Cleveland Browns rooting guide looking at the best outcomes for the Cleveland Browns. With many of the top quarterbacks in the league not being selected in the first three picks, the Browns winning games isn't a bad thing, it shows the roster is loaded and able to continue improving with another offseason.

What we will cover weekly in this article:

- Current AFC Playoff Games

- AFC North Odds

- NFL's Playoff Chances

- AFC Playoff Odds

- Rooting Guide For Key Games

- Current Draft Order

- Odds For The First Overall Pick

- Browns 2027 Draft Picks

- Consensus Draft Board (Top 10 & QBs)

- Weekly Mock Draft

Current AFC Playoff Games

If the season ended now, the current AFC playoff games would be:

Bye: Bills

Patriots @ Broncos

Bengals @ Jaguars

Chiefs @ Steelers

AFC North Odds

Making the playoffs would be great, winning the division would be better, here are the odds:

NFL's Playoff Chances

NFL have a playoff picture which gives a percentage chance of each team making the playoffs plus the impact either way depending on the result.

Currently - 26%

With A Win - 42%

With A Loss - 17%

AFC Playoff Odds

Who do the sportbooks think is the Browns main competitor for the playoffs?

Rooting Guide For Key Games

I have broken these into three groups moving forward, the ones that are more likely than not to go how the Browns want, those that are possible and then the holding out for a miracle group. The betting line is listed for the team the Browns should be rooting for.

Likely

Seahawks (-6.5) @ Raiders - While the Raiders season should be over, it isn't just yet. A poor start for their rookie quarterback could put a hopefully playoff push to bed.

Steelers @ Bengals (-3.5) - It really depends how hopeful you are. If the aim is to win the division then root for the Steelers. The best chance for the Browns to make the playoffs is via the wildcard, so that is why I am rooting against the Steelers.

Patriots vs Lions (-2.5) - This game is taking place in Munich (one of my favorite stadiums ever, where I saw Chelsea win the Champions League Final) so randomness is certainly possible. Patriots are currently in one of the two playoff spot up for grabs, so losing is key for the Browns.

Possible

N/A

Hoping For A Miracle

Chargers (+4.5) @ Ravens - The Ravens could bring Lamar back late in the season if they are in contention, so pushing them as far out as possible over the next few weeks is key.

Rams @ Cardinals (+9.5) - This is the Rams easiest game for a while. The Cardinals feel like they have no chance but never say never.

Current Draft Order

Here is the draft order within the league as things stand if the season ended today per Tankathon:

Odds For The First Overall Pick

Here are the odds for the the ten most likely teams to finish with the worst record. Each week I will track this so we can see teams entering and dropping out of the top ten too. Green shows most likely to get the first pick. Grey is outside the top ten that week. Red is the Browns odds if they are outside the top ten.

Browns 2027 Draft Picks

Here are the Cleveland Browns 2027 draft picks:

Round 1 (Browns)

Round 1 (Rams) - Myles Garrett trade

Round 2 (Browns)

Round 3 (Browns)

Round 4 (Browns)

Round 4 (Giants) - Draft trade

Round 4 (Seahawks) - Draft trade

Round 5 (Browns)

Round 5 (Texans) - Draft trade

(No 6th rounder, traded to the Texans for Cam Robinson)

Round 7 (Browns)

Round 7 (Texans or Chargers) - Cam Robinson trade

Consensus Draft Board

Here we will look at the top ten players on the NFL Mock Draft Database's Consensus Big Board:

1 - Jeremiah Smith, WR (Ohio State)

2 - Colin Simmons, EDGE (Texas)

3 - Drew Mestemaker, QB (Oklahoma State)

4 - Leonard Moore, CB (Notre Dame)

5 - Dylan Stewart, EDGE (South Carolina)

6 - CJ Carr, QB (Notre Dame)

7 - Jordan Seaton, OT (LSU)

8 - Charlie Becker, WR (Indiana)

9 - Darian Mensah, QB (Miami)

10 - Chris Cole, LB (Georgia)

Here is a look at all of the quarterbacks in the top 100:

3 - Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State)

6 - CJ Carr (Notre Dame)

9 - Darian Mensah (Miami)

13 - Arch Manning (Texas)

19 - Trinidad Chambliss (Mississippi)

25 - Dante Moore (Oregon)

33 - LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

53 - Jayden Maiava (USC)

94 - Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech)

Weekly Mock Draft

What I want to do each week is a day 1/2 mock draft based working off the current draft order so it changes more week to week. The players selected runs off the consensus big board on Mock Draft Database, no trades, no players sliding. As I always say with drafts, don't worry too much about them until free agency has happened but let's have some fun! Age is always a factor for me, so check out the latest 2027 Age Guardrails Draft Board, exclusively for OBR VIPs.

Round 1 (Browns) - #16 Trevor Goosby, T (Texas)

I'm going try something different this week and not go quarterback here. While they have Howard locked in at right tackle for next season they still draft another tackle and then look at options of trading Howard as they can likely get a return.

Round 1 (Browns) - #18 Yhonzae Pierre, ED (Alabama)

Very slightly than players they usually target in this range but they need more pass rushing help. Building a room of Pierre, Verse, Wright/McGuire and Williams/FA gives you a lot of potential to take a step forward and depth if Verse doesn't take a step forward in the offseason.

Round 2 (Browns) - #48 Jayden Maiava, QB (USC)

It is a punt here, but it is worth taking a swing to see what he has alongside a veteran they will have added in free agency. I will look more at the options during the bye.

Round 3 (Browns) - #90 Samuel Omosigho, LB (UCLA)

I hate drafting linebackers on day two but it worked out last time. He has been highly productive this season. It gives them a third linebacker for 2027 rather than having nothing beyond the two starters. Then ideally he will develop and become the long term running back partner with Schwesinger.