BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are hosting the 3-5 Texans on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. However, the Browns might be catching the Texans at the wrong time as after losing four-straight to open the season, the Texans have won three of their last four games.

The Texans put up 44 points in their win last week and are the No. 7 offense in the NFL in scoring, averaging 26.1 points per game.

They are also No. 11 in offense, averaging 356.5 yards a game. The Texans are No. 3 in the NFL in passing yardage, averaging 269.4 yards a game.

The Texans rushing game has lagged, as they rank 29th in the NFL, averaging 87.1 yards a game rushing.

However, the Browns No. 11 (331.6 yards per game) ranked defense is 27th in the NFL in rushing defense, giving up 130.6 yards a game.

The last three weeks, the defense has allowed 141-, 200- and 160-yards rushing. Last week, the Saints came into the game, averaging 86 yards a game rushing and went for 160.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg was asked about fixing the running defense.

“Every week, whatever it is, we address it, like I always say, because that’s just what football is,” Rutenberg said on Thursday. “And in terms of the run defense, great run games are based on violence, which is what we’re built off of. Discipline fits and straining of the ball.

“And we’ll continue to preach our style of strain and violence and our style of the mind to do our best in the fits, practice it like we’ve been doing it, and continue to, whatever it is, take that approach in everything we’re trying to fix.”

Leading tackler Carson Schwesinger said the key is execution.

“Self communication and executing our calls,” he said. “And like I said, there's a a few execution errors, but overall, especially after the first drive throughout most of the rest of the game, I think we did a good job and it's just a matter of finishing after that.”

Defensive end Jared Verse said it’s time for the defense to start playing to what they are capable of.

“I think we definitely have signs of improvement, but it's too late in the season for us to have these little issues where one play starts change into something bigger and they become spilling onto the old defensive line.

“We all need to step up a little bit more, I think, myself included,” he said. “I could do a better job of closing the B gap, but I think we can all do a better job of, winning on one on ones, collectively.”

The Browns defense gave up the lead late in the game to the Saints on a long touchdown drive, forcing the offense to score to send the game to overtime and then gave up another touchdown to open overtime that led to the loss.

“We absolutely in those situations want to get off the field, and when we don’t, it kills us,” Rutenberg said. “It kills us football wise, not in life, it does. But no one drive defines a game, and I think that’s important for the whole team to know and that’s what Monk always talks about.

“Whether it’s starting fast, finishing faster, making the play at the end of the half, going in, getting a three and out after the halftime,” he said. “Each little six second play defines the game. And then of course, at the end of the game, great defenses try their butts off to finish. And during the week, I’m not going to get into what we do, but what I can promise you is we are always addressing whatever came up head on, honestly, together, and figuring out the best ways, whether it’s in a meeting, whether it’s out at practice, whether it’s a drill. We do all that, and our guys are bought into that and it’s really cool to see.”

The strength of the Browns has been their passing defense, which is No. 6 in the NFL, giving up 201.0 yards a game.

However, the Browns will be down a starter at safety as Ronnie Hickman has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Rookie second-round draft choice, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will start in place of Hickman., opposite of Grant Delpit.

Todd Monken was asked about McNeil-Warren on Friday. “I think he’s got a really bright future,”

Currently, the Browns have gone 54 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by any NFL team since the Seahawks went 54 games from 1989-92.

CJ Stroud and the Texans will try to snap that record, as they are averaging 269.4 yards a game passing.

Stroud is coming off a five touchdown passing game. He has thrown for 2,251 yards with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His QB rating is 104.8. He has been sacked 16 times. Stroud has also rushed 20 times for 100 yards, including a touchdown.

The Texans have an arsenal of receivers including Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Kenyon Boutte, Tank Dell, and newly acquired Marvin Harrison. Tight end Dalton Schultz is the leading receiver.

The Texans are likely to use four wide receivers, at times on the field and force the Browns to use multiple defensive backs in coverages and force the Browns to go into their depth in the secondary.

“They’re an extremely skilled offense,” Rutenberg said. “You could rattle off their whole receiving corps and put the tight end in there as well in terms of the pass game, which I know you’re referencing.

“And then kudos to CJ Stroud and what they’re doing,” he said. “So, I’m excited for a battle. I love our DBs, I love our back seven, and I’m excited for the battle.”

EXTRA POINTS

Boston Questionable: WR Denzel Boston was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game after returning to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury.

Monken said that Boston looked good in practice on Friday and is trending in the right direction.

Boston currently leads the Browns with 507 receiving yards and is second with 32 receptions, including three touchdowns.

During the week, the Browns had nine players listed as limited, but only Boston was given a questionable status.

Hickman, Burton Ruled Out: The other two players given game status were S Ronnie Hickman (concussion) and FB Mike Burton (calf) ruled out. Neither practiced all week.