CLEVELAND, OHIO (TheOBR.com) - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans! Happy Friday the 13th.

THE DAILY BLOVIATION

I frequently mention my background before becoming a webdork in this Massive Morning Missive. Raised nearly from birth to achieve an engineering degree, pivoting to management consulting upon graduation, and then getting so ticked off at Art Modell in 1995 that I gave up my before-it’s-time focus on artificial intelligence to build a website.

In other words, a 40-year downward spiral from youthful technical promise to politely asking people to not block Toyota ads.

(Please don’t block the Toyota ads).

The common thread among all these endeavors is an engineer’s way of looking at problems. Everything’s mechanics. If something doesn’t work that formerly worked, you don’t kick the machine. You figure out what changed.

Browns edge rusher Jared Verse is in this position. After a very promising start to his career, he’s hit a roadblock in season three.

Nine games, no sacks, six quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, and five accepted penalties, third-most on the team. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi has the uglier version: Verse is one of three players in the league with at least 200 pass-rush snaps and no sack, his pressure rate ranks 180th of 199 qualifiers, and his pass rush win rate ranks 55th of 56 edge rushers. The Browns are tied for fourth in the NFL with 26 sacks, and their defensive ends have four of them. Isaiah McGuire has three. Sam Williams has one.

The reason this is a big deal is that the Rams version of Jared Verse was very, very good. He was the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler, with 4.5 and 7.5 sacks and 77 and 80 pressures in his first two seasons. Over that stretch, only Micah Parsons and Garrett had more pressures. That player didn't evaporate on the flight from Los Angeles. He moved from a 3-4 to a 4-3, into a new scheme, a new city and a job description nobody would want: the guy the Browns got for Myles.

In other words, a lot of things changed. The challenge is finding out what is responsible for his lack of production. If I knew enough about football, I’d be able to point to something, but I’m a webdork and if it doesn’t involve looking over Javascript generated by AI to find out where it wrong, I’m not adding a lot of value. But I’m a Browns fan, albeit a dedicated one, so I guess: Maybe he plays better when his hand is not on the ground. Perhaps the pressure is impacting his play. Possibly, the new aggressive defensive scheme is a poor fit for his straight-ahead brutal style.

With this problem to solve, Jared Verse is in a good spot; he's got what appear to be good coaches, and he has a mentor who lines up next to him in Maliek Collins. Our Pete Smith believes that Verse will be fine in the long run as he works within the new scheme during a full off-season with the team.

That may be true, but that doesn’t stop the pressure that Verse is feeling right here, right freaking now.

So, Verse went and talked to a doctor.

Here's what he said Thursday in Berea, via the Chronicle-Telegram: "I'm excited for it, but I took a lot of time to self-build and I met with Dr. (Mayur) Pandya a little bit and I figured out what my issue was. I think it was definitely a mental block. I train my body every day to push myself to the limits of what I'm physically capable of doing. So I don't think it was any issue with my body..."

Pandya directs the Sports Psychiatry Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, per WOIO, and PFT describes him as the Browns' on-site mental health professional. Asked what exactly he figured out and what he changed, Verse said he'd "more so prefer to keep that to myself."

Fair enough. Todd Monken told us this week that some things are "really only our business." For once, I'm with the coach.

Then came the line should end up on a T-shirt somewhere: "You can't go out there and start doing some crazy things like I'm training with a monk or nothing like that. You just got to keep working."

So, no monks. Just a doctor for a 26-year-old young man looking to resolve his issues. .

So here's where I stand. Good for him. I mean that. I’m skeptical about the “mental block” piece of this, but I’m not in Jared Verse’s shoes. Or his head.

If getting the 80-pressure Jared Verse back takes a psychiatrist, a mentor, an extra hour of film every night, a new pass-rush plan and a lucky pair of socks, I'm fine with all of it. Whatever works. The Browns paid an enormous price to find out whether that player is in the building, and the only thing I'd be upset about is him not trying everything available to him.

There was a time, and not that long ago, when a player saying "team psychiatrist" into a microphone would have been treated as a scouting report by the other sideline. In 2019, the league and the union started requiring every team to keep a behavioral health clinician on staff, and this spring the owners went further and made it a full-time job in every facility. The help is down the hall now. What's still rare is a player walking down that hall during a two-game losing streak and then telling a room full of reporters about it, by name, three days before a must-win game.

That's the part I respect. He could have given us the standard "just gotta keep working" answer (and eventually he did). First, though, he said this:

"It's just simple to say I think the Browns fans are upset about it. I'm upset about it. I think we all have a reason to be upset. I just haven't done enough, and I think I've taken the time to figure out what the issue was. I've attacked it. I think I'm ready for this week."

Two weeks ago, I spent an entire Bloviation on the pregame trash talk between Verse and Cam Heyward, and Verse later admitted he should have warned his teammates before making himself a target for the Steelers. The guy at the podium Thursday was a different guy. No guarantees, and no blaming the scheme. "I'm mainly going to put it on myself. I haven't played well at all this season."

That's a grown-up answer. I'll take it.

Have a good one! GO BROWNS!

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THE LIFT

Positive news from the world of sports and beyond...

Douglas Halley was 20 years old, a conscripted butcher's apprentice, when he went ashore at Normandy with the Royal Artillery in the second wave. When the war ended in 1945, he turned in his uniform with his three medals still pinned to it. Eighty-one years later, a 27-year-old amateur historian named Joseph Smith, who travels around Britain recording veterans' stories for a project called The Last of The Greats, spotted a Remembrance Day post by Halley's grandson and asked whether the family still had the medals. They didn't, so Smith helped them work through the Ministry of Defence paperwork, and Halley, now 103, got them back just in time for this year's Remembrance Day. "They may be just a piece of metal," he said, "but the medals are something that I hold very close to my heart." Sometimes getting back what you had starts with somebody being willing to ask.

WRAPPING UP

When not shopping around for a reasonably priced monk, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning. You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled.

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