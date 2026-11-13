BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had a surprising 5-2 start to the season, which put them in a great position to make a run at a playoff berth.

However, losing back-to-back games to the Steelers and the Saints has put the Browns at 5-4. A loss at home to the Texans to be 5-5 at the bye week is much less desirable than going into the bye week at 6-4 feeling good with three games at home coming out of the bye.

Deshaun Watson was asked how important this weeks game with the Texans is.

“It's very important to try to go into the bye with a ‘W’,” Watson said. “Get feeling really good and have an opportunity to go another three home games and try to get on that winning track. We just got to make sure that we’re locked in today.

“Focus on one day at a time before Sunday gets here, get the game plan down and what, how we want to go into this game and just try to find our ways to get back on track because it's very important, especially in front of our home (fans), very, very good at home, so we want to continue that streak.”

The OBR asked Todd Monken if there was a sense of urgency going into this game, due to the fact of the lift a win would do, going into the bye, as well as a potential tie breaker with other AFC teams, including the Texans.

“Sure. No, I think you nailed it,” Monken said on Wednesday. “That the AFC game, I think, is big and everyone, we’ve been fighting for the last two weeks to get to six (wins).

“That’s all you’re doing this week,” he said. “We’re fighting to get to six, just like they’re fighting to get to four. Whatever that is. That’s all you’re doing, is fighting to play your best football, starting today with how you practice and then how you play on Sunday and continue to develop the players that you have and figure out what you can do on a play-to-play basis to give you the best chance to move the ball or stop the opponent.

“And that’s the game within the game, is during the week, and then a lot that allows your players to play fast on Sunday.”

When the Browns started 5-2 their playoff possibilities were high, nearly 75 percent of teams that start with that record, historically, make the playoffs.

However, after dropping to 5-4, a playoff simulator posted on The Athletic had the Browns jumping to 45 percent with a win over the Texans, while a loss drops them to 17 percent.

After a four game losing streak to start the season, the Texans have rallied to win three of their last four games. They are currently No. 11 in the playoffs standing at 3-5 but they are playing very well. They are 3-3 in the AFC, as are the Browns. In any playoff scenario, the Texans might be in play.

A win by the Texans on Sunday would likely keep them in contention down the stretch and give the Texans a potential head-to-head tiebreaker over the Browns.

At 5-4, the Browns have lost two games to teams that were very winnable games, the Jets and the Saints. The Browns gave up leads late in both games. A win in one of those two games would have taken some of the urgency away from this week’s game with the Texans, who are better than either of the two teams the Browns lost to.

The Jets was an AFC game and carries more weight in tie breakers.

Currently, the Browns are No. 8 in the AFC at 5-4, tied with the Patriots, whose 5-1 conference record gives them the edge. Seven teams from the AFC make the playoffs, the four divisions winners and the top three records go to wild card spots.

A win by the Browns on Sunday would be a huge lift to go into the bye with a 6-4 record (4-3 in the AFC) with three home games after the bye week.

In the AFC North, the Bengals and Steelers play on Sunday Night Football. Both of those teams are 6-2, with the Steelers currently owning the tie breaker in the division as the Steelers won the first game over the Bengals.

While the Browns split with the Steelers in the two games, they have not played the Bengals to date. The Browns are 2-1 in the AFC North, which is the second tiebreaker behind head-to-head for division teams. The Browns play the Bengals twice so they will be able to control their destiny, so to say, with the Bengals. The Browns host the Bengals on Week 13, Dec. 6 and then close out the regular season in Cincinnati in Week 18.

The strength of schedule figures into all of this, as well. The Browns have a very favorable schedule remaining with only two teams with winning records on it. The Bengals (6-2) twice and the Giants (5-2-1)

The Browns have the Raiders (4-5), Bengals (6-2), Falcons (3-6) and Colts (2-7) at home, while they play the Giants (5-2-1), Bengals (6-2) and Ravens (4-5) on the road.

Including Sunday, Browns opponents overall record is under .500 (33-34-1) for a winning percentage of .492

The Raiders will be starting a rookie quarterback while the Colts are in rebuild mode and the Falcons, led by former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, have been up and down so far this year.

The Browns away games are against the Bengals, Giants and Ravens, but the Ravens will likely still be without Lamar Jackson in that game.

Despite being a rookie, Denzel Boston said the players know how important this week’s game is for the Browns, not only in the standings and conference, but going into the bye week on a high note.

“I think no one likes to lose,” Boston said before practice. “No one wants to lose. You know that was a tough loss that we had last week.

“We got to move on from it and definitely strive, scratch, claw, whatever we got to do to get this next win, to get us back on that winning track and get those good, good vibes back around the city.”

EXTRA POINTS

Verse Sees Team Psychiatrist: DE Jared Verse said that he saw the Browns team psychiatrist and feels much better and he thinks it will help him in this week’s game. He spoke about having a “mental block” that has been hurting his performance.

“More than what you can do, you can't go out there and start doing some crazy things like going like a training with a monk or nothing like that,” Verse said. “You just got to keep working, obviously, like I'm upset with the way I've been playing. I don't think it’s anything physical.

There was nothing wrong with my body,” he said. “It's nothing like that. I think it was a mental aspect of the game. I don't think I've attacked it very well these last couple of weeks, but I think this past week is a big key thing that I've done that I'm very excited for this next week.”

Verse has no sacks through nine games.

Jenkins Returns: C Elgton Jenkins (knee) returned to practice on Thursday after missing on Wednesday. Jenkins was listed as limited on Thursday.

Boston, Hickman Remain Out: The Browns had three players still not practicing, including WR Denzel Boston (toe), S Ronnie Hickman (concussion) and FB Mike Burton (calf).

Monken said on Wednesday that he expected Boston to return to practice on Thursday, but he did not practice. Boston spoke to the media before practice and sounded as though he would be good to go.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a concern,” Monken said on Wednesday. “Obviously, I anticipate him being out today. He’s got a little toe issue, but we anticipate him being back tomorrow (Thursday).”

Monken said that Hickman had some concussion symptoms after the game and is in the concussion protocol.

“No, it happened after the game,” he said. “. He came in after the game, and he’s in concussion protocol.”

The Browns had nine players listed as limited on the injury report.