Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/4/26: Anti-Aggregation Shield

CLEVELAND, OHIO (TheOBR.com) - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans!

THE DAILY BLOVIATION

Maybe it’s the hangover from a crushingly bad loss to the hated Steelers, but I feel like I can’t catch a break these last few days.

Yesterday, I used this space to explain why I don't listen to sports radio. Today, the universe decided to shove the type of crap they talk about down my throat. It did so in the form of a quarterback who plays for a team that has said, over and over, in plain English, that he is not available.

So let's trace the life cycle of a Justin Herbert-to-Cleveland trade suggestion, which went from a thought exercise to a "blockbuster" in less than a day without a single phone call being reported at any stage.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Benjamin Solak published his weekly column of things he thinks, and one of them was that the Browns, Jets and Vikings should all try to trade for Herbert. He put a disclaimer right at the top of that section, and I want to quote it exactly, because it’s both admirable and absolutely futile:

"Disclaimer: I said try to. The Chargers will say no. Do not aggregate this as if the Chargers will say yes. Anti-aggregation shield: activate!"

He followed that with "I don't think the Chargers will trade Herbert," and finished the section with "It will never happen."

The shield held up about as well as the Browns' offensive line did in Pittsburgh.

By Tuesday evening, one local site was asking "Should the Browns Make a Blockbuster Trade for Justin Herbert?" Heavy went with "Browns Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Slumping Pro Bowl QB," which other sites picked up, and which helpfully quotes Solak saying "I don't think the Chargers will trade Herbert" several paragraphs below the word "Urged." Another local site offered "NFL Analyst Floats Justin Herbert to Browns Trade Idea." Over at a local radio sportsyapper, the headline on Albert Breer's segment was "there's no reason to not call the Chargers for Justin Herbert," while John Fanta, on the same station, on the same day, was against it. Balance!

None of this is new, which is the funniest part. Earlier in October, Adam Schefter floated the idea of a Herbert trade while simultaneously reporting that a Chargers source told him "The sentence 'Should we trade Justin Herbert?' has never once been uttered in our organization, nor will it be." This rumor didn't need Solak. It's been circling since the Chargers hit 0-6, looking for a place to land.

Let's pretend for a moment the Chargers picked up the phone. Herbert is 0-7 with five touchdowns and a league-high 10 interceptions, completing 61.8 percent of his passes and taking 23 sacks (Watson leads with about ten more). He's under contract through 2029 with a no-trade clause, he's owed $36 million next year and $52 million in 2028, and the Chargers would eat a cap hit of more than $50 million in 2027 to move him. The going rate everybody keeps citing is the Matthew Stafford deal, which was two first-round picks, a third and Jared Goff. The Browns do have two firsts in 2027, thanks to the Myles Garrett trade with the Rams.

So the plan is to take the Myles Garrett haul and spend it on the quarterback who leads the NFL in interceptions. Then there’s the notion that Herbert has a no-trade clause, and we would be asking him to leave his pop-star fiancee in Los Angeles and move to Cleveland to start behind an offensive line that’s given up the league-lead sack total. Yeah. That’s not going to happen.

A MINOR TRADE OR TWO: Here's what people who actually talk to the Browns are saying. The Athletic's 32-team deadline rundown has the Browns at Stand pat, with Zac Jackson writing "it's hard to imagine the Browns giving up any significant asset over the next week" and calling the team "in no way a real contender." (There goes the Kellerman scenario.) On 92.3, Jackson said the Browns are more likely to make "a minor trade or two rather than a big move," and named Jerry Jeudy as a trade candidate. Lane's shopping list from earlier this week was an EDGE, a right end, a third corner, and an offensive lineman. Note what isn't on that list.

ESTIME, WE HARDLY KNEW YE, THE SEQUEL: The Saints claimed Audric Estime off waivers and released kicker Daniel Carlson, who was 8-of-12 on field goals. Estime played in New Orleans last year, so he goes home just in time to line up on the other sideline Sunday. He knows all of our secrets. Well, nine carries' worth.

TWO LINEMEN IN, TWO LINEMEN OUT: The Browns signed G Austin Blaske, WR Xavier Guillory and T Xavier Truss to the practice squad and released T Andrew Coker, G Vershon Lee and P Wes Pahl, plus WR Bub Means from practice squad/injured. Seven moves in all. The week after eight sacks, the Browns swapped two practice-squad linemen for two different practice-squad linemen. Progress is progress.

OZZIE TERRITORY: Harold Fannin Jr.'s 154 yards in Pittsburgh trail only Ozzie Newsome's 191 in 1984 among Browns tight ends, and his 107 catches are the most by a Browns tight end in his first two seasons, per Scott Petrak. Fannin wasn't celebrating after a loss, but allowed that "the stats just bring out how blessed I am." Monken: "He's a bull. ... So it behooves us to try and get him the ball more often." Agreed. Strongly.

"IT'S UNFAIR": Same notes, Monken on Shedeur Sanders' four rough snaps while Watson was checked for a concussion: "We are giving him a screen to start off and they blitz T.J. off the boundary shift... the backup doesn't get any reps during the week. He's always composed. He did fine." I'd add that nobody should evaluate a quarterback on four snaps, though I suspect that ship sailed somewhere around the second snap.

THE SLOW-START BOWL: Sunday in New Orleans features two of the slowest starters in the league. The Browns have 13 first-quarter points (31st), and only the Saints have fewer with six, per Daniel Oyefusi. Somebody has to score first. Probably. The Saints could also get first-round WR Jordyn Tyson back for the first time, per Adam Schefter via PFR.

FORMER BROWN, NOW PAID: Greg Newsome II and the Giants agreed to a three-year extension, reported at $46 million. Good for Greg.

Have a good one! GO BROWNS!

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Trevor Bergman, a 59-year-old Melbourne police officer, is one of about 150 Australians known to carry the anti-D antibody, which is used to protect newborns whose blood isn't compatible with their mother's. While on vacation in Perth, he gave blood and decided that was a pretty good way to see the country. He has now donated at all 85 blood banks in Australia, 545 donations in all. My blood, like the rest of me, is pretty ordinary. You can’t even stick a needle in me and get anything useful.

WRAPPING UP

When not putting the odds of a Justin Herbert trade at zero, not even like small, Barry McBride is the Publisher and Founder of the OBR and bloviates this nonsense every morning. You can follow him on Twitter @barrymcbride or write him at barry@theobr.com if you are so compelled.

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