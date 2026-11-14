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🏥 Oracle, AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Oracle’s healthcare scene is small but busy, with more care happening right at home. These roles are great if you like one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules.
Caregiver in Oracle – Paid Time Off Available
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Oracle, AZ
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
In‑home caregiving with one main client, short commutes, and a calm setting near the Santa Catalina Mountains. Offers paid training, PTO, sign-on reward, regular raises, and 24/7 manager support while you help seniors with daily care, rides, meals, and companionship.
RN, Home Care | 1:1 | Pinal County
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Oracle, AZ (adult client)
- Type: Part-time, PRN, with full-time options in region
- Pay: Starting at $35/hour
1:1 skilled nursing for an adult client in Oracle with weekday overnight shifts and a short commute. You get flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid training, and 24/7 clinical support; IV certification is needed for this case.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Arizona
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Oracle, AZ (community-based)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Competitive; quarterly bonus up to 10% of annual salary (see estimator on PBS site)
Behavior analyst role providing ABA services in homes, schools, and the community for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, quarterly bonuses, sign-on in some areas, free CEUs, and strong mentorship for both BCBAs and BCaBAs.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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