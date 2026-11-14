Oracle’s healthcare scene is small but busy, with more care happening right at home. These roles are great if you like one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Oracle, AZ

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $17–$20/hour

In‑home caregiving with one main client, short commutes, and a calm setting near the Santa Catalina Mountains. Offers paid training, PTO, sign-on reward, regular raises, and 24/7 manager support while you help seniors with daily care, rides, meals, and companionship.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Oracle, AZ (adult client)

Type: Part-time, PRN, with full-time options in region

Part-time, PRN, with full-time options in region Pay: Starting at $35/hour

1:1 skilled nursing for an adult client in Oracle with weekday overnight shifts and a short commute. You get flexible scheduling, weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid training, and 24/7 clinical support; IV certification is needed for this case.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Oracle, AZ (community-based)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: Competitive; quarterly bonus up to 10% of annual salary (see estimator on PBS site)

Behavior analyst role providing ABA services in homes, schools, and the community for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, quarterly bonuses, sign-on in some areas, free CEUs, and strong mentorship for both BCBAs and BCaBAs.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.