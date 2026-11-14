Opelousas has a few solid part-time retail roles open right now, all with steady hours and room to grow if you want it.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #543

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1629 E Cresswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

This role is all about helping shoppers on the sales floor, keeping general merchandise and home/hobby displays in order, and sometimes mixing paint or cutting fabric. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 933 Cresswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll run the register, help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, unload trucks, and handle basic cleaning so the store looks good. Good fit if you like staying busy, can lift 30–50 lbs, and want access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Opelousas, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front End Specialists greet every customer, run the registers, help with refunds and training new associates, and support promotions and loyalty/donation programs. After 90 days, you can get medical, dental, and vision, plus a 401(k) with company match and a 20% employee discount.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.