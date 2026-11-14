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Opelousas
🛒 Opelousas Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings
13 days ago
Opelousas has a few solid part-time retail roles open right now, all with steady hours and room to grow if you want it.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #543
- Location: 1629 E Cresswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570
- Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
This role is all about helping shoppers on the sales floor, keeping general merchandise and home/hobby displays in order, and sometimes mixing paint or cutting fabric. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
Customer Service Associate I
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 933 Cresswell Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll run the register, help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, unload trucks, and handle basic cleaning so the store looks good. Good fit if you like staying busy, can lift 30–50 lbs, and want access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Retail Sales Associate (Front End Specialist)
- Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
- Location: Opelousas, LA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front End Specialists greet every customer, run the registers, help with refunds and training new associates, and support promotions and loyalty/donation programs. After 90 days, you can get medical, dental, and vision, plus a 401(k) with company match and a 20% employee discount.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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