🏥 Opelousas, LA Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings Now Hiring

Opelousas healthcare is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals looking for extra hands. If you’re in patient care or mental health, there are several solid options right in town.

Employer: Opelousas General Health System

Opelousas General Health System Location: Opelousas, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a family clinic setting where you’ll room patients, take vitals, do in-office tests (like flu, strep, A1c), give injections, handle lab specimens, and help with referrals and scheduling. Great fit if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant with at least 1 year of clinic experience and like a mix of hands-on care and front-desk backup.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital Opelousas

Location: Opelousas, LA

Type: PRN / Nights

Salary: Not listed

Support adults and seniors in an inpatient behavioral health setting by helping with daily care, safety checks, vitals, meals, and documentation. Good for someone with bedside or CNA experience who can handle a fast-paced, sometimes stressful environment and is open to night shifts.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare – Oceans Behavioral Hospital Opelousas

Location: Opelousas, LA

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Provide assessments, individual/family/group therapy, treatment planning, and discharge planning for adults and seniors in psychiatric care. Open to licensed or provisionally licensed clinicians (CSW, LMSW, LCSW, LMFT, LPC, Psychologist, etc.), even with 0–1 year post-grad experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.