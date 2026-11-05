🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Opelousas

Looking for a loyal friend in Opelousas? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family of their own.

Breed: Coonhound mix

Coonhound mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female (intact)

Female (intact) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Health notes: Heartworm negative, MF negative (tested 10-30-26)

Heartworm negative, MF negative (tested 10-30-26) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control

Phone: (337) 948-6184

Ruby is a young Coonhound mix with a lovely chocolate coat and a clean heartworm test, ready for someone to give her guidance and love.

👉 Meet RUBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female (intact)

Female (intact) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-29-26)

Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-29-26) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control

Phone: (337) 948-6184

Xena is a young Lab mix who will need an adopter prepared to work with a vet on her heartworm treatment and care.

👉 Meet XENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Black Mouth Cur mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Senior (about 12 years)

Senior (about 12 years) Gender: Female (intact)

Female (intact) Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-28-26)

Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-28-26) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control

Phone: (337) 948-6184

Grace is a senior girl who would benefit from a calm, caring home and medical follow-up for her heartworm status.

👉 Meet GRACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male (intact)

Male (intact) Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF negative (tested 10-28-26)

Heartworm positive, MF negative (tested 10-28-26) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control

Phone: (337) 948-6184

Roy is an adult Pit Bull Terrier with a striking gray-and-white coat who will need heartworm treatment support from his future family and vet.

👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Whippet / Labrador Retriever mix

Whippet / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female (intact)

Female (intact) Color: Black with White

Black with White Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-28-26)

Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-28-26) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control

Phone: (337) 948-6184

Willow is a slim, black-and-white Whippet/Lab mix who will need medical care for heartworm and a patient adopter to guide her.

👉 Meet WILLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / Labrador Retriever mix

Pointer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male (intact)

Male (intact) Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-15-26)

Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-15-26) Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control

Phone: (337) 948-6184

Krockett is an adult Pointer/Lab mix who will need consistent vet care for heartworm and a committed adopter.

👉 Meet KROCKETT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Opelousas, LA)

Cola is a young black Lab being rehomed by a private owner in Opelousas. All details about her health, training, and temperament are available through the owner’s listing.

👉 Meet Cola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Opelousas, LA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their listings with friends and family. A quick call or click could change a dog’s life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.