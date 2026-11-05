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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Opelousas
Looking for a loyal friend in Opelousas? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family of their own.
RUBY
- Breed: Coonhound mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female (intact)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Health notes: Heartworm negative, MF negative (tested 10-30-26)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control
- Phone: (337) 948-6184
Ruby is a young Coonhound mix with a lovely chocolate coat and a clean heartworm test, ready for someone to give her guidance and love.
👉 Meet RUBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
XENA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female (intact)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-29-26)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control
- Phone: (337) 948-6184
Xena is a young Lab mix who will need an adopter prepared to work with a vet on her heartworm treatment and care.
👉 Meet XENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRACE
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Senior (about 12 years)
- Gender: Female (intact)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-28-26)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control
- Phone: (337) 948-6184
Grace is a senior girl who would benefit from a calm, caring home and medical follow-up for her heartworm status.
👉 Meet GRACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROY
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male (intact)
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF negative (tested 10-28-26)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control
- Phone: (337) 948-6184
Roy is an adult Pit Bull Terrier with a striking gray-and-white coat who will need heartworm treatment support from his future family and vet.
👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WILLOW
- Breed: Whippet / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female (intact)
- Color: Black with White
- Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-28-26)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control
- Phone: (337) 948-6184
Willow is a slim, black-and-white Whippet/Lab mix who will need medical care for heartworm and a patient adopter to guide her.
👉 Meet WILLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KROCKETT
- Breed: Pointer / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male (intact)
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Health notes: Heartworm positive, MF positive (tested 10-15-26)
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: St. Landry Parish Animal Control
- Phone: (337) 948-6184
Krockett is an adult Pointer/Lab mix who will need consistent vet care for heartworm and a committed adopter.
👉 Meet KROCKETT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cola
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Opelousas, LA)
Cola is a young black Lab being rehomed by a private owner in Opelousas. All details about her health, training, and temperament are available through the owner’s listing.
👉 Meet Cola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Opelousas, LA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their listings with friends and family. A quick call or click could change a dog’s life.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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