🛒 Several Opelousas Customer Service Jobs, Part-Time Options

Opelousas has some solid part-time customer service roles right now, great if you want flexible hours and steady work with people.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group) Location: Opelousas, LA 70570

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions)

Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you like talking to people, want uncapped commission, and are open to evening/weekend/holiday shifts. Health plans include no‑copay telemedicine, even for part-time.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Opelousas, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range listed (see posting for details)

Active, outdoor job where you guide cars through the wash, help with memberships, and keep the site clean and safe. No experience needed—there’s a 60‑day training program, and it’s ideal if you like to move, work in all kinds of weather, and be part of a tight crew.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Opelousas, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-end role where you run the register, greet customers, and help with stocking and merchandising. Comes with a 20% employee discount and a focus on growth and promotion. Expect evening, weekend, and holiday shifts and some lifting up to 50 lbs.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.