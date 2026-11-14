Opelika has a nice mix of hands-on and flexible retail jobs right now, from auto service to campus life and light data work in local stores.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assistant Service Center Manager role where you’re the right hand to the manager, helping run daily operations and keep customers happy. You’ll do oil changes, help lead and train the team, handle scheduling, and keep the shop safe and organized.

Employer: ScanScape

Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Part-time, permanent

Salary: $15–$16/hour

Light, steady hours (about 6–8 hours per week) visiting local stores like big-box and grocery to scan product barcodes with an app. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, paid travel time, and independent work while staying active on your feet.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Temporary, hourly (up to ~90 days)

(up to ~90 days) Salary: Base hourly rate (exact amount not listed)

Short-term campus bookstore role helping students and faculty with textbooks, school supplies, and spirit gear. You’ll run the register, stock shelves, keep the store tidy, and get employee discounts plus access to DailyPay and sick time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.