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🔧 Opelika AL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Opelika has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from factory maintenance leadership to flexible handyman and cleaning work. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with chances to grow your skills.
Maintenance Supervisor – Manufacturing
- Employer: HL Mando America Corporation
- Location: Opelika, AL (on-site, no remote)
- Type: Full-time, salaried exempt
- Pay: Competitive salary, based on experience
Lead the maintenance team in a modern manufacturing plant, keeping equipment safe, reliable, and running smoothly. You’ll supervise techs, work with robotics and PLCs, drive safety and 5S, and have a say in planning, budgets, and training.
Custodian Trainer / Floater
- Employer: Top Notch Cleaning
- Location: Opelika, AL (in person, multiple sites)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour
Train custodial staff and jump in where needed to keep buildings clean and safe. Good fit if you know commercial cleaning, like teaching others, and don’t mind moving between locations.
Multi-Service Home Services Technician – Handyman, Moving & Cleaning
- Employer: ALL IN ONE BY STILL
- Location: Opelika, AL (on the road around Opelika/Auburn)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $100.00 – $150.00 per day
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, on-the-job training, advancement opportunities
Help with a bit of everything: handyman work, painting, flooring, landscaping, pressure washing, cleaning, moving, and junk removal. Great if you’re handy, like variety, and want flexible hours; applicants with a criminal record are welcome.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.