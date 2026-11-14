Opelika has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from factory maintenance leadership to flexible handyman and cleaning work. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with chances to grow your skills.

Employer: HL Mando America Corporation

HL Mando America Corporation Location: Opelika, AL (on-site, no remote)

(on-site, no remote) Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Pay: Competitive salary, based on experience

Lead the maintenance team in a modern manufacturing plant, keeping equipment safe, reliable, and running smoothly. You’ll supervise techs, work with robotics and PLCs, drive safety and 5S, and have a say in planning, budgets, and training.

Employer: Top Notch Cleaning

Location: Opelika, AL (in person, multiple sites)

(in person, multiple sites) Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $18.00 per hour

Train custodial staff and jump in where needed to keep buildings clean and safe. Good fit if you know commercial cleaning, like teaching others, and don’t mind moving between locations.

Employer: ALL IN ONE BY STILL

Location: Opelika, AL (on the road around Opelika/Auburn)

(on the road around Opelika/Auburn) Type: Part-time

Pay: $100.00 – $150.00 per day

Benefits: Flexible schedule, on-the-job training, advancement opportunities

Help with a bit of everything: handyman work, painting, flooring, landscaping, pressure washing, cleaning, moving, and junk removal. Great if you’re handy, like variety, and want flexible hours; applicants with a criminal record are welcome.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.