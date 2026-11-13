Opelika’s hospital kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these food service roles could be a solid fit.

Employer: East Alabama Medical Center / East Alabama Health

East Alabama Medical Center / Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Type: Full-time , varied shifts (typically 12pm–8pm )

, varied shifts (typically ) Salary: Not listed

You’ll help manage patient meal orders, make sure diets are correct, and act as a go-between for the kitchen and nursing staff. No experience is required, but 2+ years food service and a ServSafe certificate (within 90 days) are preferred.

Employer: East Alabama Medical Center

Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Type: Per diem / as needed , varied shifts

, varied shifts Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time role—handling patient diet orders and meal delivery—but with more flexible, as-needed hours. Good option if you want hospital experience without a fixed schedule.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.