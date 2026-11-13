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🍽️ Multiple Patient Food Service Roles in Opelika Hospitals
Opelika’s hospital kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these food service roles could be a solid fit.
Patient Services Attendant – Nutrition & Food Services (Full-Time)
- Employer: East Alabama Medical Center / East Alabama Health
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Type: Full-time, varied shifts (typically 12pm–8pm)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help manage patient meal orders, make sure diets are correct, and act as a go-between for the kitchen and nursing staff. No experience is required, but 2+ years food service and a ServSafe certificate (within 90 days) are preferred.
Patient Services Attendant – Nutrition & Food Services (Per Diem)
- Employer: East Alabama Medical Center
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Type: Per diem / as needed, varied shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the full-time role—handling patient diet orders and meal delivery—but with more flexible, as-needed hours. Good option if you want hospital experience without a fixed schedule.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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