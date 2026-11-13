Opelika’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in rehab and home health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several good full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with patients to help restore movement, reduce pain, and improve daily function. You’ll follow treatment plans, document care, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team in a patient-centered setting.

Employer: East Alabama Medical Center

Location: Opelika, AL (EAMC · Occupational Therapy)

Type: Full-time, First Shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Join a mission-driven rehab team providing evidence-based occupational therapy to help patients reach their best functional outcomes. Great fit if you enjoy mentoring, learning new techniques, and working closely with physicians and other therapists; new grads with a BS in OT and Alabama license are welcome.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes while teaching families how to manage care day to day. This role comes with strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, health coverage) and suits RNs with at least one year of experience who like autonomy, driving, and one-on-one patient time.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.