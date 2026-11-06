🏭 Opelika Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $37K–$60K+ Openings

Opelika’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in food, vitamins, and bottled water. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pharmavite

Pharmavite Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,000 – $60,000/year

Set up and run packaging equipment for Nature Made vitamins, keep lines supplied, do quality checks, and help with changeovers and cleaning. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can stand and lift 25–50 lbs, and want room to grow in a clean, GMP-focused plant.

Employer: Pharmavite

Pharmavite Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time (Night Shift)

Salary: $37,000 – $60,000/year

Pull and verify raw materials, load and run blenders, check weights and moisture, and keep detailed batch records for FDA standards. Great if you’re okay with night shifts, like working with equipment, and want strong benefits plus overtime potential.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (2-2-3)

Salary: Not listed

Run and adjust PET/HDPE injection machines, complete quality and production logs, and keep the area clean and safe. Best for folks with 2+ years manufacturing experience who want solid benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) and don’t mind long shifts.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.