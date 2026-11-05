🚧 Opelika, AL Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Opelika’s skilled trades scene is busy right now, especially around electrical and specialty systems work. If you like hands-on projects and steady full-time hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Test, start up, and validate prefabricated electrical systems for commercial and industrial projects. You’ll do functional testing, confirm code compliance, document results, and work closely with engineering and field teams while following NFPA 70E and OSHA safety standards.

Employer: FTI (Faith Technologies, Inc.)

Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Travel: 10–25%

Schedule: Typically Mon–Fri, 6 am–6 pm; may include nights, weekends, and holidays based on customer needs

Install and troubleshoot low-voltage and specialty systems like voice/data, fiber optics, fire alarm, security, access control, CCTV, and nurse call. You’ll read blueprints, lead small crews, enforce job-site safety, and support projects from layout to completion.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply directly on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.