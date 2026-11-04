🍽️ Multiple Opelika Hospitality Jobs, From Kitchen to Resort Ops

Opelika’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from chain favorites to a full resort. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + competitive wages)

Cook made-from-scratch steaks and sides in a busy, team-focused kitchen. This role offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, cross-training, and chances to move up, plus health and wellness benefits for different life stages.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Keep the heart of the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, managing racks, and handling trash while following safety and sanitation rules. You get weekly pay, restaurant discounts, flexible schedules, and a strong benefits package after one year, including medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and paid vacation.

Employer: Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National

Location: Opelika, AL

Type: Likely full-time (management role)

Likely full-time (management role) Salary: Competitive salary + annual bonus eligibility (exact amount not listed)

Behind-the-scenes leadership role where you manage room and event space inventory, pricing, and availability to boost resort revenue. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, Marriott hotel discounts, golf/spa/dining perks, tuition reimbursement, and leadership development in a resort setting by the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule are better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.