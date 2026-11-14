💰 How property values change your share of school taxes

The Oostburg School District has shared a new explanation of how school funding works and why your school property tax bill may look different from your neighbors’ in other parts of the district.

Wisconsin uses property values in each of the district’s six municipalities to divide up the district’s total school tax levy. The overall funding for OSD does not increase from this, but the tax responsibility shifts between communities based on changes in local property values.

This update is part of the district’s ongoing school funding conversation, aimed at helping residents understand how their location within the district affects their share of school taxes.

If you live in the Oostburg School District and are wondering why your school taxes look the way they do, this explanation is meant for you.