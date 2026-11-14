Ooltewah has a few solid admin roles open right now, especially if you like healthcare or senior living settings. Good fit if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable on a computer.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Ooltewah, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a kidney care clinic where you’re the first smile patients see. You’ll answer phones, greet patients, manage charts, help with scheduling, and keep records organized using Microsoft Office.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role with the same employer in Ooltewah, so it’s included here once.

Employer: Morning Pointe Senior Living

Location: Ooltewah, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, hourly, non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the business office at a senior living community. You’ll handle payroll, HR paperwork, billing, accounts receivable/payable, and supervise receptionists, plus help with tours and basic marketing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, duty, or benefit that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.