📢 Help Fill Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for EastHamFam

East Hamilton is holding its 18th Annual Canesgiving Food Drive to provide full Thanksgiving meals for families in our EastHamFam and our feeder middle and elementary schools.

When to donate: Now through Monday, November 16, 2026.

Where: Drop non-perishable food in your grade’s labeled collection box at the front of the school.

Most-needed items:

Green beans & corn

Mashed potatoes & stuffing

Gravy & macaroni and cheese

Other non-perishable Thanksgiving favorites

Extra food goes to the East Ridge Food Pantry, and leftover funds help stock the school nurse’s student food supplies.

Money donations (for turkeys & meal items):

Online: Give through the Givebacks Canesgiving Store at bit.ly/Canesgiving (choose which grade gets credit).

Give through the at (choose which grade gets credit). Cash/Check: Make checks to East Hamilton High School and send cash or checks directly to Ms. Donohue in Lower Blue 1213 with a note for the grade level. Do not put money in lobby boxes.

The grade that earns the most points wins two Dress Down Days (the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving).