Ooltewah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and rehab centers adding staff to keep up with demand. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Ooltewah, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grads are welcome here. You’ll provide hands-on occupational therapy under an OT’s supervision in a post-acute setting, with a focus on patient rehab and safety. Great if you’re NBCOT certified, licensed in Tennessee, and want strong clinical experience right away.

Employer: American Family Care

Location: Ooltewah, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, employee discounts, flexible scheduling

Work in a busy urgent care setting doing diagnostic imaging plus some front- and back-office clinical support. Good fit if you’re ARRT-registered or board-eligible (or hold another accepted clinical credential) and want a mix of imaging and patient interaction.

Employer: American Family Care (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Ooltewah, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Free uniforms, health, dental, vision, 401(k) matching, PTO, training & development, employee discounts, flexible scheduling

Clinic-based MA role where you’ll take vitals, room patients, give meds and vaccines, draw blood, and help with lab work and documentation. Great if you have an MA certificate or related experience and want room to grow in a small, supportive clinic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Ooltewah are hiring often, and experience in the door can open up your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.