📅 JH basketball at Oologah Tournament Nov. 16, 2026

📅 JH basketball tournament in Oologah on Nov. 16

Sequoyah junior high basketball will play in the Oologah Tournament on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

The exact game time is listed as TBD, and no specific gym location is given on the calendar entry, but the tournament will be in Oologah, OK.

For more details about game times or directions, you can email Richie Burks at richie.burks@sequoyaheagles.net.