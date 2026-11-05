📢 Order Oologah FFA 2026–2027 merch by Nov. 18 Oologah FFA is trying a new way to order merchandise using ParentSquare. How to order Fill out the order form List items like this: (2) Mediums, (1) 2XL, (3) Large .

. Adult sizes run Small–4X .

. For youth sizes, email Ms. Norris. Pay for your order On a computer: Pay at the bottom of the form page.

Pay at the bottom of the form page. On a phone: Complete the form. Go back to the original post. Tap “Items for Purchase” , enter quantities, then Continue → Pay and add your info.

Payment options Card: Includes a 3% fee (automatic from ParentSquare).

Includes a (automatic from ParentSquare). Cash or check: Submit the order form only, then turn in payment to Ms. Norris, made out to Oologah FFA, by Nov. 18. Questions or youth sizes? Email gracie.norris@oologah.k12.ok.us.

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