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Oologah
📢 Order Oologah FFA 2026–2027 merch by Nov. 18
5 days ago
📢 Order Oologah FFA 2026–2027 merch by Nov. 18
Oologah FFA is trying a new way to order merchandise using ParentSquare.
How to order
Fill out the order form
- List items like this: (2) Mediums, (1) 2XL, (3) Large.
- Adult sizes run Small–4X.
- For youth sizes, email Ms. Norris.
Pay for your order
- On a computer: Pay at the bottom of the form page.
- On a phone:
- Complete the form.
- Go back to the original post.
- Tap “Items for Purchase”, enter quantities, then Continue → Pay and add your info.
Payment options
- Card: Includes a 3% fee (automatic from ParentSquare).
- Cash or check: Submit the order form only, then turn in payment to Ms. Norris, made out to Oologah FFA, by Nov. 18.
Questions or youth sizes? Email gracie.norris@oologah.k12.ok.us.
More Info: OOLOGAH HIGH SCHOOL -
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