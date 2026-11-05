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Oologah

📢 Order Oologah FFA 2026–2027 merch by Nov. 18

5 days ago
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📢 Order Oologah FFA 2026–2027 merch by Nov. 18

Oologah FFA is trying a new way to order merchandise using ParentSquare.

How to order

  1. Fill out the order form

    • List items like this: (2) Mediums, (1) 2XL, (3) Large.
    • Adult sizes run Small–4X.
    • For youth sizes, email Ms. Norris.

  2. Pay for your order

    • On a computer: Pay at the bottom of the form page.
    • On a phone:
      • Complete the form.
      • Go back to the original post.
      • Tap “Items for Purchase”, enter quantities, then Continue → Pay and add your info.

Payment options

  • Card: Includes a 3% fee (automatic from ParentSquare).
  • Cash or check: Submit the order form only, then turn in payment to Ms. Norris, made out to Oologah FFA, by Nov. 18.

Questions or youth sizes? Email gracie.norris@oologah.k12.ok.us.

More Info: OOLOGAH HIGH SCHOOL -

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