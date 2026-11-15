One of Penn State’s most scrutinized units this season has been its defensive line. Whether it’s defending opposing rushing attacks or pressuring the quarterback, the Nittany Lions haven’t consistently married their defensive front with their stout secondary.

But in the blue-and-white’s 42-14 romping of the Golden Gophers on Saturday night, the unit took a major step forward.

“All of us are just trusting our job, doing our job out of the 1/11,” defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi said after the game. “We’ve had a big emphasis on being aggressive and physical, and that’s kind of what we do in practice. As we’ve done it in practice, it’s translated to our games.”

Vakalahi logged his first sack of the season against Minnesota, taking down quarterback Drake Lindsey for a loss of 11 yards in the second quarter to stall a potential four-minute drill. He also had a tackle for loss.

Along with Vakalahi, defensive end Alexander McPherson also registered his first sack of 2026 on Saturday.

“We all know that he’ll do his job and he’ll get the job done when it comes time,” Vakalahi said of McPherson. “[He] just opens up plays, like [my] sack, for example, was because of [McPherson] and his tenacity today.”

Prior to Saturday, Penn State hadn’t recorded more than one sack in any of its seven Big Ten games.

Its defense finished the night with three sacks, which is more impressive when considering Minnesota had surrendered just 11 sacks before its matchup with Penn State, and ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten for sacks allowed.

But the Nittany Lions front did far more than only getting after the quarterback.

Their eight tackles for loss against Minnesota also matched a Big Ten play-high. McPherson recorded two of them.

“I think of myself as a high-effort guy,” McPherson said. “I’m going to give it my best every play and always run to the ball. It pays off eventually.”

Being part of a defensive front isn’t glorious. It requires constant individual execution in controlling your assigned gap while clashing with blockers every single play, but when the entire unit buys in, the stats follow, and everyone eats.

Other Nittany Lions with tackles for loss on Saturday included linebacker Tony Rojas with 1.5, Yvan Kemajou with one, and Kooper Ebel, Siale Taupaki, and Armstrong Nnodim with .5 each. That kind of production only comes when blocks are being gobbled up, and tackles are flowing free to the ball.

“I think the interior piece of that defensive line doesn’t get enough credit because it’s not always going to be tackles, but they were playing vertical and did a great job playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage,” Matt Campbell said.

More importantly, Penn State held the Golden Gophers to just 41 yards on 27 rushes, averaging a putrid 1.5 yards per carry.

Saturday’s nasty Central Pennsylvanian weather included swirling winds, sheets of rain, and a RealFeel of 34 degrees Fahrenheit, so it was imperative that Penn State control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball through the elements.

“We knew that coming into this game they were going to try to be physical upfront and out-physical us,” Vakalahi said. “Every practice, we just ran the run over and over again, so that when it came to game time, we were confident in our ability to stop the run.”

After the strongest statistical outing of the season, it seems that things are beginning to click for members of Penn State’s defensive front.

While player execution is a large factor, Campbell credited defensive line coach and run game coordinator Ikaika Malloe and edge rusher coach Christian Smith with elevating the unit’s output by playing to its strengths and efficiencies.

It also helps that linebacker Cam Smith has returned from injuries that sidelined him for much of the season.

The redshirt freshman played in just one game during the 2025 season. He logged four tackles against Marshall in the 2026 season opener, but had none up until the Minnesota game, where he had eight total tackles.

“[Smith] is kind of a hidden gem, an elite football player in our football team,” Ebel said. “Now he’s back, and he’s back in a big way.”

Ebel also described Smith as “super fast” and a “gamechanger.”

But the entire defense has been playing at an accelerated pace lately thanks to schematic tweaks.

“The big motto that we’ve had on our team these last few weeks is ‘Simplicity equals velocity'”, Ebel said. “We’ve simplified everything, just tried to play into our strengths, and when you’re playing fast, and you’re playing loose, you don’t have to think much.”

After seemingly fixing its rushing attack and turnover issues, Penn State’s defensive front could be the latest unit riding a wave of momentum through the final quarter of the season.